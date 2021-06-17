Beluga Whale's Adorable Reaction On Seeing Toy Whale In Girl's Hand, Watch Video

In a heartwarming incident, a beluga whale gets excited after seeing a toy whale outside an aquarium. The video features a woman and a little girl watching the beluga whale inside the Mystic Aquarium in the United States. The adorable reaction of beluga whale has won over the internet. The video was shared by Viralhog on YouTube and it has caught the attention of netizens.

Beluga whale gets excited seeing stuffed whale

The video shows a little girl watching a Beluga whale inside the aquarium with her mother. She held onto a stuffed toy Beluga whale all the while. The little girl touched the aquarium as the Beluga whale approached her and it opened its mouth after spotting the stuffed toy in the girl’s hand. The expression of beluga whale after seeing the stuffed toy is adorable. Watch the video here:

Viralhog while sharing the video in the description quoted the woman as saying that she went to see the Beluga whales in the Mystic Aquarium with her daughter Starlett, her friend Dwan, her daughters Jillian and Kyla. While going to the aquarium, they bought a stuffed beluga and walked in the aquarium. As they interacted with beluga whales, she asked her friend to record the video."Juno (the most interactive whale) saw the stuff animal and looked like he was excited to see a long lost friend", she said.

Since being shared on June 14, the video has got more than 47000 views and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "Why don't people realize it's not funny". Another individual commented, "Who else remembered Ozzy Man Reviews' video? haha". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a woman in California, US, recently shared an incredible image of a whale she spotted in the ocean while she was flying about it in a plane. While taking to Twitter, Jasmine Childress, who according to her bio is a PhD Candidate at the University of California Santa Barbara, posted the snap and wrote that she “saw a freaking whale from a plane”. In the following tweet, Jasmine even said that she had been flying over Santa Barbara Channel in a “puddle jumper”, which flies much lower than commercial flights.

I SAW A FREAKING WHALE FROM A PLANE AND THE PHOTO IS BAD AND I DONT CARE pic.twitter.com/A9lEMNsRqT — Jasmine Childress (@_JChildress) March 30, 2021

IMAGE: Unsplash



