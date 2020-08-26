West Bengal Man Claims To Have Bought One Acre Land On Mars; Furnishes Papers As Proof

Ever dreamt of staying on Mars? Well, a man in West Bengal claims to have bought one-acre land on the red planet and he also has a 'deed' showing the purchase.

Somnath Das states that he has purchased land on Mars from an American website. He also claims that he has purchased a one-acre area of land on Mars.

"I have purchased land of one lakh rupees from an American website. They have sent me verified deed, where they have mentioned the particular location of my purchase. The website has also sent me an allotted number along with the particular area, longitude and latitude and other necessary details for the deal." said Das, who hails from Sreerampur in Hooghly.

Excited about this unique purchase, Das went to state that he has also sent designs of a 'lunar toilet' to the American space research agency, NASA.

"I am very happy that from 2nd of August, I have a vaild land over Mars and I would like to inform you that a few weeks before, I already submitted the probable design of the lunar toilet. It is like a competition and I am waiting for the results," said Das.

The Bengal man who owns the land on Mars also went on to state that NASA had sent many names along with his name to Mars and is expected to land next year on February 18.

However, will he be visiting Mars soon? To which, Das states that he is hopeful that he will visit Mars, soon. Das said,

"Hopefully, we land will on Mars, and someday I along with others will go to Mars on a private company jet."

Verified or not, but this man's claim of purchasing land on Mars is a hot topic of discussion in the corridors of social media.

