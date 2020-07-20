Bengal Man Intrigues Netizens With His Idea Behind Sporting An LED Face Mask; Watch

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, one can really not afford to step out of the house without a face mask. With a variety of face masks made available for the masses now, a Bengali man gave his mask a persoanlised touch. Gour Nath, a Kanchanpara resident, flaunted his LED face mask in a Facebook video.

A Bengali man's idea of an LED face mask goes viral

Identifying himself as Gour Nath, a resident of West Bengal's Kanchanpura city intrigued the masses on social media after a video of him, sporting a one-of-a-kind face mask started making rounds on the internet. In the video shared by a Facebook user Bivas Das, Gour Nath is seen flaunting his LED face mask and shed some light on the idea behind creating a face mask with LED lights.

The innovative face mask invented by Gour Nath was outlined with multi-coloured LED bulbs to raise awareness among the masses. In the video clip which is making rounds on social media, Nath discussed the idea behind innovating the mask with the person behind the camera, in Bengali. Speaking about the LED face mask in detail, Nath revealed that it is a safety measure.

He continued saying it will also act as a sign for everyone who avoids wearing masks. Elaborating more about the same, the pedestrian added that as soon as one sees someone wearing an LED face mask, it will act as a signal for all the people who aren't wearing one. He concluded saying, as a result, an LED mask of this sort will help spread awareness and also revealed that it was his idea.

Watch the video below:

Not just Gour Nath, but several people across India are putting efforts and making attempts to be creative with their face masks. In Pune, Maharashtra and Cuttack, Odisha, people were spotted sporting masks made of pure gold worth lakhs of rupees. On the other side, a jewellery store in Surat, Gujarat is also selling face masks, studded with jewels and diamonds.

(Image credit: Bivas Das Facebook)

