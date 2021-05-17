Bengal: Man's Unique Way To Buy Sweets Amid Lockdown, Netizens Say 'sweet Tooth Emergency'

A middle-aged Bengali man recently took his love for sweets to another level as he ventured out with a unique solution amid lockdown just to buy ‘mishti’ from the market. The lockdown rules in West Bengal allow sweet shops to remain open between 10am to 5pm. The man was possibly not breaking any rules, however, just to avoid getting caught by the police, he came up with a master plan to go out and purchase sweets from the market.

The video of his quirky method is doing round on Twitter. In the clip, one can see the man walking casually on the sidewalk when a police officer stopped him. The man is seen wearing a face mask and immediately after being stopped, he brought forward a note that is hanging around his neck. The words are written in Bengali and when translated to English they read, “going to buy sweets”.

Meet my friend from Calcutta who's wearing a placard as an e-pass, where it's written: “Mishti Kinte Jachi”, meaning "Going to buy sweets".

Now if there's any emergency which deserves a movement, it's this.

Sweet tooth emergency. pic.twitter.com/ny1jYwgg1i — That wicked thing you do. (@ZeHarpreet) May 17, 2021

The clip has been circulated by several users on various social media platforms. While some users pointed out that sweets are part of an essential commodity for Bengalis, others wrote that the man had a “sweet tooth emergency”. One user even said, “For Bengalis It's really too tough to spend a day without Mishti”.

Madness everywhere 😂 — रूद्र (@tweet2rudra) May 17, 2021

In Bengal Sweet shops have been allowed to operate with some restrictions during Lockdown.

For Bengal Sweets are part of essential commodities. — KSG 🇮🇳 (@nara_m24) May 17, 2021

Peak Calcutta energy.

Translation: "Going to buy sweets" https://t.co/neMmBtghIv — Hritika (@Hritikaa_) May 17, 2021

Epic 🤪 — Mir Rafae (@MirRafae) May 16, 2021

Technically police cannot catch him.He deserves a packet of Rosogollas,😋😋 — Krishanu patra (@Krishanupatra17) May 16, 2021

Haha this can only happen in WB!!

🙏😄 — Poetic Silence (@tweeting_syd) May 16, 2021

West Bengal’s lockdown guidelines

Meanwhile, amid rising COVID-19 cases, West Bengal imposed a complete lockdown on Saturday. West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced lockdown from 6am on May 16 till 6pm on May 30. He said that additional restriction measures to cut down the mobility of people and limiting human contact through assembly and congregations are “essential” to cut the transmission chain of the virus and to contain the pandemic.

The new guidelines added that the emergency services will be allowed to continue to operate. Malls, shopping centres, bars, salons, gyms, and swimming pools will all be closed. Retail stores will only be open from 7 am to 10 am. From 10 am to 5 pm, sweets and meat shops are permitted to remain open. Medical and optical stores will continue to operate as usual. Parks and zoos will be closed for the time being. Except for emergency service staff, metro systems, local trains, and buses will remain closed. Private cars and taxis are not allowed to provide emergency services. Only those working in emergency services will be able to use the metro. Except for medical and food supplies, the goods carrier will be suspended.

