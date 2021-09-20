Bengali Influencer Dances On Kolkata's Maa Flyover, Fined By Cops; Watch Video

People do outlandish things on the Internet to become viral and gain a large following on social media. In one such video, Sandy Saha, a Bengali influencer, can be seen dancing amid heavy traffic on Kolkata's Maa flyover in a recent video. On September 13th, Sandy shared the video on his official Facebook page. In a 3 minute 38-second video, we see a car parked on the flyover, Sandy walks out and goes to the opposite side, and begins dancing to the song "Main aai hun UP Bihar lutne," from the movie Shool. The caption of the video read, "I hurriedly visited Uttar Pradesh."

Sandy was fined

The video was shared on September 13th and received approximately 2 lakh likes and more than 15 thousand comments. Some viewers praised his video, while others tagged the Kolkata police department in the comments to alert them to the situation as Maa flyover is considered extremely dangerous for this type of action.

In response to the complaints, Sandy received a penalty notice. The cab driver and owner of Sandy's cab have both been charged by the Tiljala traffic guard for stopping the car on the flyover. Meanwhile, Sandy claimed that he was unaware that stopping automobiles on the flyover was prohibited. Sandy has a huge social media following, with 1.4 million Facebook fans and 422k YouTube subscribers. He routinely uploads funny videos on his YouTube channel.

Woman dances at a zebra crossing

In another similar instance, Shreya Kalra, a popular model, was observed dancing at a zebra crossing at Rasoma Square, Indore, to Doja Cat's viral song "Woman." According to an Instagram video, Kalra was seen fleeing across the road as cars came to a halt as the traffic light turned red. She then began to dance in front of perplexed onlookers. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took serious notice of the situation and asked the police to take proper action against her. Tehzeeb Qazi, in-charge of the Vijay Nagar police station, said that a case under IPC section 290 had been filed against Shreya.

Image: Facebook/@Sandy Saha