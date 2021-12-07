Bengali Woman Serves Leftover Food From Wedding To Needy; Wins Praises From Netizens

Leftover food during Indian weddings is quite common. A noble deed by a Bengali woman recently created a buzz among the netizens on social media. A couple of images of a Bengali woman recently surfaced online in which she was seen serving leftover food from her brother's wedding among the poor. Witnessing her deed, many of them were left in awe while many others revealed that even they do the same.

Bengali woman serves food to poor

A series of photos recently surfaced on Instagram that depicted how a Bengali woman served food to the door that was leftover from her brother;'s wedding. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing traditional clothes along with heavy jewellery and serving food to the poor from huge containers. In other pictures, she can be seen making food packets while the poor people gathered around her waiting to get food from her. Papiya Kar won praises from netizens for distributing food from her brother’s wedding to the needy.

Many fans took to the comments section and paid respect to her deed while many others stated how she was an inspiration to everyone. Some of them also dropped in smiling face emojis along with clapping emojis to cheer her on what she was doing while some of the others mentioned that even they do the same when they have a wedding in the family. A user wrote "I think everyone does that. At least I have seen this in my family too. They distribute special food to orphanage before wedding. And also leftover is also distributed among needy" while another one stated 'You should visit the rural India, every house does this, irrespective of the wealth they have. Because whatsoever be the condition, there will always be someone poor than somebody and somebody rich than someone." Take a look at some of the reactions from the netizens.

Another news that recently attracted the netizens reaction was the one where a group of passengers as well as the staff members were seen pushing a plane off the runway after a tyre ruptured. The incident happened at the Bajura Airport in Kolti, Nepal. Watch the video-

Image: Instagram/@instantbollywood