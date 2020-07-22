Bengaluru: Bike Rider Speeding At Nearly 300 Kmph On A Highway Gets Arrested

The Bengaluru Police arrested a motorcycle rider for over-speeding and driving dangerously at the Electronic City flyover. He was driving a Yamaha R1. He recorded a video of himself racing through the flyover at the speed of 299 kmph and uploaded it on Instagram. That is how he was traced and ;ater police and took away his bike.

Over speeding proved to be disastrous

This incident happened when the city has been placed under a strict lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. This is not the first time that the Bangalore Police has been involved in such a case. However, the police are yet to disclose the charges that they are going to put on the owner.

According to reports, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil said that the arrested person has been identified as 29 years old Muniyappa. His bike was seized as soon as he was traced. He further added that the video was uploaded on July 5 and has been viewed by more than 9,000 people. This is not the first time that the person has uploaded such a video on his Instagram profile. The CCB Police have handed over the case to Bengaluru police after registering a complaint.

This is not the first time a speeding case has become controversial in Bangalore. Earlier this year, a speeding car killed a cop who was monitoring rash driving. The impact was so severe that two cops named Dhananjaya Y and Uma Maheshwar were thrown towards the metal railing on the side of the road. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. However, Dhananjaya ended up losing his life and Uma was hospitalised for days as the condition was said to be severe.

(Image Credits: Facebook/BengaluruCityPolice)

