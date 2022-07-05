Bengaluru Boy Dressed As Delivery Agent Delivers His Resume In Pastry Boxes; Zomato Reacts

There's no denying the fact that searching for a job is a tedious task, but by using some creativity in the process, one can surely attract the attention of recruiters. Bengaluru's Aman Khandelwal, who is reportedly an aspiring management trainee, used a unique technique to attract the attention of hiring managers. Dressed up as a Zomato delivery boy, Khandelwal delivered his resume in a box of pastries to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. However, the food delivery company was not so happy with his approach and asked whether his "not so cool" idea landed him on anything.

Taking to Twitter, the young man shared a couple of pictures and captioned it as, "Dressed as a Zomato delivery boy, I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. I delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. This is a peak Bengaluru moment" In the pictures shared by Khandelwal, he is seen wearing a red T-shirt of a Zomato delivery agent, and in another photo, a pastry box with his resume inside is seen. Underneath the lid of the pastry box, the text reads, "Most of the resumes end up in the trash, but mine in your belly."

Ever since the tweet went online, it has accumulated thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and retweets. Zomato took to the comment section and wrote, "Hey Aman, I hope your ‘gig’ landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, the execution was top of the line, and the impersonation was not so cool. "

One user who saw the tweet wrote, "Is it just me who finds this absolutely cringe and crazy?" Is it that easy to masquerade as a delivery boy from Zomato/Swiggy? "Imagine the safety implications here." Another person's comment read, "The interesting thing is, after going through all these tweets and replies, I still don’t know what he wants to apply for." What does he do!? " A third user advised, "Not the best way to get noticed... there are better ways to get noticed."

Meanwhile, a company named Digital Gurukul Metaversity offered him a flagship programme for FREE with an internship offer. Taking to the comment section, the company wrote, "Looking at your marketing skills, we would like to offer our flagship programme in "Digital Startup" for FREE with an Internship! I hope it will surely make your belly & career in perfect shape," they wrote on Twitter.

