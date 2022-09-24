Bengaluru Man Scredits City's Traffic & Congested Roads For His Marriage; Story Goes Viral

Bengaluru is well-known for its high-tech industry, parks and nightlife. However, it has also become famous for its notorious traffic jams. Throughout the internet, several photos and videos can be found with users satirically making fun of the city's traffic jams, which occur frequently in India's IT hub. People often come across reports of congested roads and commuters' everyday struggles. But a recent incident has shown that Bengaluru's aggravating and draining road congestion could sometimes result in something good. A sweet love story that evolved due to Bengaluru’s traffic jam has taken social media by storm.

The incident unfolds as a Reddit user recently shared a story saying that he met his wife near the Sony World Signal. Even though he did not provide the entire story, he said that one day, when he was dropping her off as a friend, they got stuck in traffic due to the Ejipura flyover construction.

As they both were frustrated and hungry, so they decided to take an alternative path out of the congested area. They went out to eat together, and that was when their romance took a turn. Furthermore, by putting a hilarious twist to his romantic love story, the Reddit user said that in spite of their dating and getting married over the subsequent years, the flyover is still under construction.

The Reddit user wrote, “I haven't put the whole story there, but the gist is that one day I was dropping her home (only knew her as a friend back then) and we got stuck somewhere nearby because of the Ejipura flyover work. We got frustrated and were hungry so we diverted and went and had dinner nearby. Anyway, I've dated her for 3 years since then and been married for 2 years, but the 2.5 km flyover is still under construction."

The Reddit story has been shared by a Twitter user, with the caption, “Top drawer stuff on Reddit today.”

Take a look at the story:

The photo, since shared on the platform, took users by surprise, and has garnered over 4263 likes as well as 462 retweets and received several amusing comments. A social media user wrote, “Can relate. That flyover is under construction for all the time I've been in Bangalore.” While, another wrote, “Do they still get stuck on purpose so a date happens? Coz things change once married lol” A third user commented, “What a beautiful story”.

Can relate. That flyover is under construction for all the time I've been in Bangalore. — Akanksha Singh (@Bombaychuckle) September 19, 2022

Just wanna know what they ate for dinner? — Living Food (@LivingFoodCo) September 19, 2022

Can relate 🙃 — Chitra Chaudhuri (@ChitraChaudhuri) September 19, 2022

