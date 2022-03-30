Bengaluru Man Uses His Developer Skills To Find Lost Luggage; Hacks IndiGo's Website

Recently a software engineer based in Bengaluru has been creating a buzz on the internet for hacking Indian airline IndiGo's website. Nandan Kumar, who was travelling from Patna to Bangalore on an IndiGo flight, had his luggage mistakenly picked up by a co-passenger and the incident prompted Kumar to use his developer skills for his own good. Kumar took to Twitter and shared the story of retrieving his luggage while also pointing out the flaws in the security of IndiGo airline's website.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kumar wrote, "So, I travelled from PAT - BLR from indigo(sic) 6E-185 yesterday. And my bag got exchanged with another passenger. Honest mistake from both our ends. As the bags were exactly the same with some minor differences." He further specified that he called the customer service number and followed all necessary protocols to locate his lost luggage.

Soo I traveled from PAT - BLR from indigo 6E-185 yesterday. And my bag got exchanged with another passenger.



Honest mistake from both our end. As the bags exactly same with some minor differences. 2/n — Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

He wrote, "Long story short I couldn’t get any resolution on the issue. And neither your customer care team was ready to provide me with the contact details of the person, citing privacy and data protection." He added that he did not receive any call from the customer service agent even the next day. After numerous failed attempts trying to locate the co-passenger, Nandar Kumar decided to take the case on his own hands.

"After all the failed attempts, my dev instinct kicked in and I pressed the F12 button on my computer keyboard and opened the developer console on the @IndiGo6E website and started the whole check-in flow with network log record on (sic),” he wrote.

For those unversed, when one presses F12, a set of developer tools opens up, which helps engineers look at requests and responses sent and received to and from a website server. By this time, Kumar successfully located the co-passenger and exchanged his bag.

Further, the man also shared a list of security flaws on the social networking site. IndiGo airlines responded to Kumar apologising for the inconvenience caused and assured that the website had no security lapses.

The tweet thread has garnered more than over 5,000 likes and has amassed various reactions. Netizens were seen coming out in total support of Kumar and several of them also shared their experiences. Check out their reactions below.

Interesting. Moral of the story..Always check label tag before putting off the belt. Even if the bag looks exactly like yours (with a ribbon on the handle). Everyone can't hack!! — डॉक्टरनी Usha🇮🇳 (@upratap09) March 29, 2022

In my career of 15 years in aviation this is surely the most amazing and epic way a passenger has resolved his query on his own. I shall surely contact you in the future if i ever need any specific info🤦🏻‍♂️. Hats off👏🏼 — Siddharth Agarwal (@discoversidd) March 28, 2022