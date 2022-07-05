Bengaluru: No Parking Signs On Houses Go Viral; Netizens Suggest Charging Parking Fee

As cities are getting developed, there have been a lot of changes, be it in terms of lifestyle or work. Among major issues faced in cities that are constantly seeing a population boom of vehicles, and a fast decreasing open landscape, the parking problem often stands out. Keeping this in mind, big cities have built separate parking spaces in main areas to avoid the rush. But still, there are some people who do not care about these signs and park their vehicles in zones where it is prohibited. To avoid this, in Bengaluru some homeowners have posted quirky signboards warning people to avoid parking their vehicles in front of their houses.

A post depicting the signboards shared on Twitter with the caption - "Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners" - has now gone viral. One of these boards read, "Don't even think of parking here". A second photo showed a signboard with the text: "No parking, not 5 minutes, not 30 seconds, not at all!".

Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners 🤷 pic.twitter.com/5BOUK1qdxh — Aditya Morarka (@AdityaMorarka) July 3, 2022

'Lol this is peaks!' say netizens

The trending post has been doing rounds on the internet and has garnered around 2.2K likes accompanied by several comments. The viral post has also prompted many to express their views. "You haven't been to Pune it seems", a user wrote. A second user commented, "It’s the worst kind of nuisance when one parks car right in front of the gate and you can’t take your own car out!". A third user wrote, "I saw in Indiranagar saying “Only government of India” vehicles can be parked here".

Lol this is peaks! — Nikhilesh Adiyala (@AdiNikhilesh) July 3, 2022

You haven't been to Pune it seems 😅 — Avdhoot (@Avdhoot_7) July 3, 2022

It’s the worst kind of nuisance when one parks car right in front of the gate and you can’t take your own car out! — Ayushi Khandelwal (@Derma_Queen17) July 3, 2022

I saw in Indiranagar saying “Only government of India” vehicles can be parked here. — Vinod_Java (@vinod_shankar) July 3, 2022

(Image: @AdityaMorarka/Twitter)