The Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru was subject to praise from Twitterati for installing a diaper changing station in the men’s washroom. A Twitter user was deeply touched to see the nappy changing room in the men’s washroom and stated that the initiative must be celebrated.

While sharing a picture of a small partition with a nappy-changing sign on the door, the user going by the name Sukhada wrote, “Needs to be celebrated. Spotted a diaper change station in a men’s washroom at the Bengaluru Airport. Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility.”

Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station.



Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility.



Many Twitter users joined in the conversation to laud the airport authorities for the progressive action while some users noted that this should be ‘normalized’ and not celebrated. Meanwhile, some netizens hoped that other airports and railway stations would follow suit and introduce similar steps.

As the tweet started doing rounds, the Bengaluru airport responded to Sukhada’s post by saying that the nappy-change rooms are available in all the washrooms. While thanking the user for the appreciation, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru noted, “The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms, irrespective of gender at the Bengaluru airport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change the diaper of the baby in privacy and comfort.”

Meanwhile, many parents joined the conversation addressing the benefits of this new measure. While many also shared their experience at the airport, a user commented on how the airport also has separate childcare spaces that can be accessed by both parents.

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru airport has been the subject of many discussions lately. Owing to its infrastructure and facilities, the airport recently deployed 10 robots to assist passengers in findings their boarding gate, shopping areas, baggage claim area, drinking water facilities, and washrooms, among others.

The Kempegowda International Airport authorities earlier this month also launched an international and domestic lounge for an immersive lounge experience at the terminal one of the airport. The ‘080 Lounge’ at Bengaluru’s Kempoegowda International Airport has a small library, movie screening area, bar counters, buffet setups, and other amenities for passengers.