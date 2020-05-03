Bengaluru: Residents Applaud Doctor Who Returned Home After Treating COVID-19 Patients

A heartwarming video has been shared by the official account of Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka showing residents at an apartment complex in Bengaluru united for cheering a doctor who returned from her shift after treating COVID-19 patients. The short clip of 39 seconds has been making several rounds on the internet as Dr Vijayashree can be seen overwhelmed by the applause that people in her society gave her. Since the global health crisis originated in China back in 2019, citizens have united to thank the ‘Corona fighters’ who are battling the pandemic on the front lines including medical professionals and essential service providers.

This is how the residents of an Apartment in Namma Bengaluru honoured Dr Vijayashree who returned home after treating #COVID patients.



Let us respect and appreciate the great services rendered by Our Doctors.#ThankYouCoronaWarriors#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/7yEWlckO6v — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 2, 2020

‘What a feeling’

The video which has garnered nearly four thousand views on the internet was widely applauded by the netizens. One of the Twitter users even said “what a feeling” and confessed that the video gave him “goosebumps”. Others also lauded the power of leadership and called it “inclusive”.

What a feeling..Goosebumps!really awesome 👏 — Mahesh PA (@MaheshPA85) May 2, 2020

Awesome. — 🇮🇳Gireesh Gowdoor N K ಗಿರೀಶ್ ಗೌಡೂರ್ ಎನ್ ಕೆ🇮🇳 (@gowdoor_nk) May 2, 2020

This is the power leadership which is inclusive & always goes by we not me.... — Shivaprasad K U (@sprasadku) May 2, 2020

Earlier, People around the world have chosen peculiar yet beautiful ways to express gratitude and recently, Harsh Goenka, the current chairman of RPG Group shared a video of people expressing gratitude in a special way to an Indian doctor, Uma Madhusudan in the United States. In the 45-second-long video, Madhusudan can be seen standing outside her home while cars drive past on the road and passengers holding out placards with the message, “Thank you”.

Dr Uma Madhusudan, an Indian doctor, was saluted in a unique way in front of her house in USA in recognition of her selfless service treating Covid patients pic.twitter.com/Hg62FSwzsP — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 20, 2020

