Bengaluru Police Seizes 6.7 Kg Ambergis Worth Rs 8 Crore; 4 Arrested

Bengaluru Police seized 6.7 Kg of Ambergris or 'Whale Vomit' worth Rs. 8 Crore and arrested four people on Wednesday. The substance is highly priced and is even known as 'Floating Gold'. Ambergris is originally found inside the intestine of the sperm whale and it is a solid waxy substance used as a fixative and ingredient in fine perfumes. The authority informed that the four accused are put behind custody and legal action has been taken under different sections of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and u/S 420 of IPC. The action taken by Bengaluru Police was also highly commended by IPS officer Kamal Pant.

Mumbai man arrested for possessing 'Whale Vomit'

Earlier, in 2019 a similar incident occurred in Mumbai's Cama Lane of suburban Vidyavihar area. A 53-year-old man was arrested for selling 1.3 kg of ambergris, or whale vomit worth Rs. 1.7 Crore. The operation was conducted by a joint team of police and forest department officials who laid a trap to arrest the accused, Rahul Dupare.

The police on arrest stated, "We seized 1.3 kg of ambergris, worth Rs. 1.7 crore, from him. It is a prohibited item. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and have arrested Dupare,"

Lucky Find for Thai Woman

In March 2021, a Thai woman named Siriporn Niamrin got lucky after she found 7 kg weighed Ambergris near her beach house. The 'whale vomit' was about 12 inches wide and 24 inches long and it was worth Rs.1.9 Crore.

Image Source- Twiiter@CPBLR, @Ambergrislk

