Bengaluru Records Temperature 'lower Than Shimla, Mussoorie'; Internet Has Funny Reactions

No denying the fact that the heat wave is increasing day by day. The rising temperatures have made people pack their bags and shift to cooler places. And in context to the same, a screenshot has gone viral on the internet that shows Bengaluru's temperature lower than that of Shimla and other hill stations. Yes, you read that right!

The weather updates on the internet are enough for one to just shift to Bengaluru as soon as possible. The city has reportedly recorded its lowest maximum temperature in May.

As per the weather reports, Bengaluru recorded 24.3 degrees Celsius temperature in the past ten years. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city on Wednesday (May 11), was colder than many hill stations including Shimla. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees celsius for the next few days, as per MeT Bengaluru. This weather in Bengaluru has become something unexpected for the people as one of the social media users shared a screenshot comparing the temperatures of Bengaluru and various hill stations - Shimla and Mussoorie. Have a look:

So BLR is cooler than Shimla and Mussorie!? ⁦@peakbengaluru⁩ 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tJ1P32zkgE — Kinshuk Dudeja (@kinshukdudeja) May 12, 2022

The garden city, Bengaluru has beaten both Shimla and Mussoorie as these cities recorded higher temperatures than Bengaluru. Sharing the screenshot, the Twitter user wrote, "So BLR is cooler than Shimla and Mussoorie!?" Since then the post has been going viral on the internet.

'It's very chilly', Netizens react

The post has accumulated around 1.7 thousand likes accompanied by several retweets. The weather and the comparison has prompted many viewers to share their opinions, "It's very chilly," a user wrote. The second user expressed, "Hum nhi aa rahe Himachal." The third user spelled, "Reality is different in Mussoorie." And others just wanted to pack their bags and shift to Bengaluru.

Image: Unsplash