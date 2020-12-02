Bengaluru Scientist Removes Nails From Trees To Let Them Breathe, Netizens Laud Good Work

A scientist from Bengaluru has taken up a pledge to remove nails, posters, and clips from all trees in the city. Vinod Kartavya, along with his five friends, go out every Sunday to pluck nails and other objects stabled on trees around the city. Kartavya, who is an assistant scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said he started the initiative after a minor personal accident.

Read: Tortoise Returns Home Two Days After Going Missing, Netizens Celebrate The 'good News'

Kartavya said that recently he suffered a minor injury from a nail stuck in the tree. The scientist said while he was leaning on a tree a nail hurt him in the back of his head, following which he removed it to prevent other people from getting hurt. But he noticed that almost every tree in his area had nails and other objects stapled onto them, which motivated him to take up the initiative. Kartavya said that he and his friends then decided they would dedicate a few hours every Sunday towards removing nails from trees.

Read: Good News: Woman Who Tweeted About Owning Bookstore In 2016 Is Now 'living The Dream'

Kartavya, while talking to news agency ANI, said almost all trees in his locality had 1000-2000 nails and pins stapled on them, which made him feel bad. Kartavya has been going out every Sunday since November 15, either with friends or alone, to pick nails from trees. So far, Kartavya and his friends have managed to free at least 40 trees from the clutches of nails and pins.

Karnataka: Vinod Kartavya, an assistant scientist at a DRDO lab, along with his 5 friends has taken up an initiative to remove nails, posters & stickers from trees in Bengaluru.



He says, "We do this every Sunday. I felt bad, all trees in my locality had 1000-2000 pins on them." pic.twitter.com/VDgohJcIMW — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Read: Good News: Acid-attack Survivors Open Supermarket In Mumbai's Bandra; Here's Their Story

'Good work'

Social media is in awe with Kartavya's initiative as netizens have flooded the post by ANI with praise and appreciation. 'Government action is not always the answer but Public Awareness is," one individual commented. "Great initiative we Indians don't follow the rules till a law is made. Feel bad when we see nails, posters, ropes, cable & net wires are tied to poor trees," another user wrote.

Good work Mr vinod — H N NANJUNDESHWARA (@nan_hnn) December 2, 2020

Amazing initiative — Monica Sharma (@mons_sh) December 2, 2020

Great work 🙏💐 — मुंगेरीलाल 🇮🇳 (@bluspidor) December 2, 2020

Unless govt charges people putting advt. on trees this will continue.



Also the area looks extremely bad with the advt. on trees, pillar and compound walls — suresh ~ सुरेश (@sureshbhatt6) December 2, 2020

Read: Good News: Woman Feeds Infant Monkeys With Milk Bottles, Delightful Video 'brings Smile'

(Image Credit: AP)



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.