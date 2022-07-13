Bengaluru: Sign Board Says Don't Walk 'anti-clockwise'; Netizens Ask 'moonwalk Allowed?'

From walking pets to plucking flowers, visitors are often barred from doing certain activities inside the premises of public parks in India. However, an unusual notice in a park in Bengaluru has gone viral and is cracking up the internet for prohibiting people from running, jogging and walking anti-clockwise. An image was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Sign I saw in a park today."

The sign seems to have been put up by the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), the administrative body responsible for civic amenities and infrastructure assets of the city of Bengaluru.

Take a look at the sign board outside hanged outside the public park in Bengaluru:

This sort of notices and sign boards have not appeared in Bengaluru for the first time. About a month ago, a tweet sharing unique 'no parking' signs in Bengaluru's posh Koramangala neighbourhood went viral on social media sparking pure gold replies on Twitter. The signs were unique in a way as they don't just said 'no parking' but warned visitors of not even thinking of parking there.

Internet reacts sarcastically

Since the post was shared on the social media, it has been going viral with internet users reacting with hilarious replies in the comments section. While one user sarcastically asked, "Is nagin dance allowed?" "Only if you do it clockwise," reacted another user.

While one user asked, "Is moonwalk allowed?" Another user gave reply from BBMP's perspective saying, "Hey, you want to do moonwalk, you go to the moon, don't come to our park and all - MP probably."

"It's for Vasthu purposes," added one more user.

Image: Reddit