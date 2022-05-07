Bengaluru: Swiggy Delivery Agent Uses Dunzo To Deliver Customer's Order, Netizens React

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a bizarre incident, a peak-Bengaluru behavior came to light when a Swiggy agent found it easier to deliver the food by booking a Dunzo ride. The incident went viral after a user shared a screenshot of a conversation with his friend. This sums up India's tech hub and if it doesn't then nothing else will.
The incident was highlighted after a Twitter user Omkar Joshi shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with his friend, who recently placed an order on Swiggy at a CCD outlet for coffee. "I ordered a coffee on Swiggy from CCD,” his friend told him. His friend added, "The delivery guy picked it up but was too lazy to come to deliver it here."
Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh— Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022
It simply explains that the Swiggy agent might have been too lazy to deliver the order, but he was still concerned about not missing the five-star rating. So, the Swiggy agent finds it much easier to book a Dunzo delivery partner to deliver the customer's order.
Moreover, Joshi’s friend told him, “[He] was too lazy to come to deliver it here so he Dunzo-ed it to me". “And I get a call from him saying ‘Bheiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5-star rating de dena’ (I have sent your order through Dunzo. Please give me a five-star rating)," he added.
The post was shared days ago and since then it has garnered 6K likes accompanied by retweets. The post has also prompted several reactions, "In the @peakbengaluru metaverse of madness, Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together. Hum bhi hain Joshi mein, delivery karein hosh mein, yun na aankhein dikha...Saailaaroo, saailaare! What say@swiggy_in", a user wrote. The second user commented, "Atleast he dunzoed it to you.. imagine if he drank it as he was lazy to come over". The third user spelled, "Maybe he thought CCD coffee is not worth delivering in-person so he decided to Dunzo?!"
Hahahahaha! 😂😂😂— Mr. Cricket (@keerkit) May 5, 2022
Absolutely love Bengaluru, the full city is a joke.
He got the game 😂— Gaurav Sachdeva (@grvsachdeva) May 5, 2022
Collaboration is the next big thing😅😂— Mridul 🚀 (@MridulRajB1) May 5, 2022
