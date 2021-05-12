Bernardo Bellotto Rare Painting To Go Under Hammer In July, Likely To Break All Records

Christie’s will be auctioning a potentially record-breaking landscape by Italian artist Bernardo Bellotto during its sale in London on July 8. The painting which belongs to the 18th century, ‘View of Verona with the Ponte delle Navi’, shows a perfect view of a canal in Italy. According to the official press release, this is a part of a marquee series of sales comprising this season’s Classic Week calendar.

(Image Credits: Christies.com)

Bellotto's painting on auction

The painting has a distinguished British provenance dating back to 1771. Last time, it appeared at an auction at Christie’s in 1971, when it was acquired by the present owner and it has been on long term loan to the National Gallery of Scotland in Edinburgh since 1973. The painting measures more than 5 by 7 feet.

As per the official press release, Henry Pettifer, Head of Old Masters, Christie’s London said, “Painted on an epic scale, View of Verona with the Ponte delle Navi marks a highpoint in the career of Bernardo Bellotto. It is a picture that defined his artistic vision and shaped the extraordinary pan-European success he enjoyed as a topographical view painter. It remains one of very last monumental canvases by the artist still in private hands”. He added, “It will be a great honour to present this spectacular painting to the market, as the centrepiece to our forthcoming Old Masters sale on July 8th, exactly 50 years after it was last sold at Christie’s in 1971”.

Recently, a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, “In this Case" sold for $93.1 millions in an auction at Christie’s in New York. According to the official website, the auction streamed live from Rockefeller Center in New York and this was the first evening sale of the week totaling $210,471,500 (including buyer’s premium). Also, it hammered 123 per cent above the low estimate and 94.9 per cent by lot. The bidding battle for the painting was fought between six international bidders.

Among the artist’s greatest achievements, In This Case is one of only three monumentally sized skull paintings executed by Basquiat during his relatively short career. This painting was the last in a series of larger-than-life skull paintings. Also, it has previously garnered a lot of attention at the artist’s celebrated retrospective at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in 2018, and at Gagosian Gallery’s major Basquiat survey in 2013.

(Image Credits: Christies.com)

