'Best Tribute': Street Artist's Trumpet Performance On RD Burman Song Wins Internet; Watch

Indian music director RD Burman’s birthday was on June 27 and fans across the country paid tribute to the music maestro. Now, a video has surfaced on Twitter featuring a street artist playing the trumpet on the tunes of one of Burman’s popular compositions. The video has caught the attention of netizens and the clip has been shared by film director Kunal Kohli.

Man plays tune of RD Burman on trumpet

The video was shared by 'Film History Pics' along with the caption, "On RD Burman’s birthday!". The video featured a man playing the trumpet to song Pyar Karne Wale Pyar Karte Hain composed by Burman from the movie Shaan. The clip showed the musician blowing his trumpet to the tunes of Burman's music composition while spectators on the road could be heard appreciating his talent. The video was re-shared by Bollywood director Kunal Kohli. While re-sharing the video, Kohli wrote, “Where is this? Can we please do something for this talented musician who seems to have hit upon hard times. Does anyone know his whereabouts?”. Watch the video here:

On RD Burman’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/bEvvAeP6t6 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) June 27, 2021

Where is this? Can we please do something for this talented musician who seems to have hit upon hard times. Does anyone know his whereabouts? https://t.co/ukCFMQYOMb — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 27, 2021

The video shared on Film History Pics has garnered over 42,100 views and several reactions. Netizens, impressed by the talent of the musician praised him in the comments section. Some of the users lauded the artist’s talent, while others raised concern for the condition of performing artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the location of the musician was not mentioned, but some of the users pointed out that the artist was performing in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. One user commented, "I pray, just like Pancham Da never received his due when he was alive, this performer gets what he deserves the best." Another individual commented, "The best tribute to the legend!". Another individual commented, "Amazing". Check out some user reactions.

Yes yes, he was here in Karnajade Panvel last Friday — Sunishkumar21 (@Sunishkumar21) June 28, 2021

I saw him day before yesterday in panvel,navi Mumbai. — Anant Garg (@fps_infinity) June 27, 2021

I pray, just like Pancham Da never received his due when he was alive, this performer gets what he deserves the best. — Mithun B (@MithunB19481435) June 29, 2021

I felt really sad to watch him. So talented and yet how he struggles to survive. I hope he gets an opportunity to showcase his talent and get the respect he deserves. — Lopah MudrAA (@LopahMudrAA) June 28, 2021

Happy Birthday Pancham Sir wherever you are!💐🙏

Also I wish and pray for this performing artist that he gets the due respect and livelihood from the society 😇 — Anand Pandya (@AnandPandya14) June 27, 2021

Beautiful moments when the child is giving something to the artist ❤️ — Rashid Iqubal (@Rashidiqubal20) June 28, 2021

IMAGE: FilmHistoryPic/Twitter/RDBurmanOfficial/Instagram

