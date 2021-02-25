BeYouNick, Raj Shamani & Other Creators React To ASCI Guidelines For Influencer Marketing

The Advertising Standards Council of India has released new draft guidelines for Influencer advertising on digital media this Monday. The new ASCI guidelines for influencer marketing have been released to enable consumers to easily recognise promotional content on digital platforms. The feedback on the new draft social media marketing guidelines is invited until March 8, 2021. Based on the inputs and feedbacks, final guidelines will be issued by ASCI by March 31, 2021. Various social media influencers and content creators like BeYouNick, Raj Shamani have expressed their views about the new ASCI guidelines for influencer marketing in a media statement. Here is a look at what they had to say about it.

Nikunj Lotia AKA BeYouNick, Digital Content Creator

BeYouNick has welcomed the new guidelines on social media marketing by ASCI and said that the new guidelines bring them into a common operating guideline of what to use and when. He also added that it is a great starting point and things will probably evolve from here. BeYouNick shared, “Digital content creators have their own format of content, some do travel, some practise a skill, some entertain, brands are often involved in specific parts of the content instead of the content at its entirety. It can get confusing/misleading for the audience there. For eg If I was wearing a jacket bartered with a brand on my road trip where I perform, my performance isn’t really a brand partnership."

Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO, Monk Entertainment

Viraj Sheth said, “Influencer marketing has been growing tremendously and is now viewed as a serious marketing medium by brands. Digital content creators now hold a similar status to that of celebrities and have the potential to shape the opinion of the masses.” Viraj Sheth highlighted that the Indian influencer marketing industry needed something like the FTC guidelines in the west. He also welcomed the movie and felt that it will help in building more transparency in the parties involved.

Sanjyot Keer, Chef and Founder of Your Food Lab

Sanjyot Keer feels that the main focus of new ASCI guidelines for influencer marketing is to ensure that an advertisement should be labelled upfront and identified clearly as an advertisement. He also talked about how the platforms already have a framework and shared that if a platform does not have one then they should implement it. Talking about social media marketing Sanjyot Keer added, “The rise of influencer marketing and its potential is huge and yes there should be guidelines in place but the guidelines should also not hinder content viewing experience. Working with the platforms is a better way to start and content creators also should work with brands with their due diligence keeping their viewers in mind." He also mentioned that the draft is a suggestion and not a legal mandate.

Raj Shamani, Digital Content Creator, Keynote Speaker, Podcaster and Founder of Shamani Industries

Raj Shamani mentioned that stating on a post that 'it is paid' will hamper the creativity of the influencer. He added that a better way would be telling people that the post or reel is sponsored is through the caption. The reason why influencer marketing works is that the content creators seamlessly integrate the brands. He cleared, “if there has to be a disclaimer for a paid post, it needs to be at the point when the influencer is showing the brand or talking about the product and not in the beginning or entire video. If done at the beginning it will kill the vibe of influencer marketing. I also believe that influencers should take responsibility and only promote the brands which they are genuinely using or brands they can vouch on.” Here is a look at Raj Shamani's Instagram.

Raj Shamani's Instagram

Varun Mayya, Education Influencer and Founder of Avalon Meta

Varun Mayya called the new guidelines a test of loyalty for the content creators followers. He said, “I doubt the guidelines would affect their creativity. But what it really will be, is a test of loyalty. Today we judge creators by just the number of followers or number of views, but it is about time we start judging them by their loyalty and quality of content.” He also called out some grey areas in the guidelines and said, “What if the creator is promoting his own company, like in the case of Virat Kohli and Wrogn? My initial thoughts are that the kickback reaction will be that this will promote more creators to business owners and use their massive distribution to sell their own products."

