'Bhaiya Dheere Chalao': Woman Yells While Paragliding, Watch Her Hilarious Reactions

While flying sky-high on a paraglider over the alpine terrain might be an adventurous escapade and thrill everyone desires to experience, many realize they shouldn't have soared so far up, a little too late, as they're hit with vertigo. In an incident of a similar kind, that occurred in Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh, a woman experienced a sudden jolt of panic after she and her pilot took off on a glider at full speed amid the green meadows for a once-in-a-lifetime adrenaline rush, although it turned out differently.

Few minutes into her presumably 'the most dreamt of' adventurous air sport, the woman, all of a sudden started yelling in the air, overcome by fear and anxiety. Giving hilarious reactions that instantly reminded one of the 'land kara de' paragliding guy who went viral, the unnamed woman kept requesting to stall the glider even as it was already soaring at a remarkable height.

In the funny footage that emerged on Instagram, the woman left viewers in chuckles as she commanded her tandem pilot comical and undoable instructions such as 'land instantly, stop shaking so much, go slower', asking to reduce speed notwithstanding the glider has no gears or an accelerator. She even said 'Bhaiya Dheere Chalao'. The previously enthusiastic woman made noises as she freaked out, crying for help, and closed her eyes tight to avoid gauging the height she was at. Many on the internet were left in splits at her hilarious reactions.

Asks pilot to 'minimize turbulence'

Several users lamented the fact that she missed out on a mindblowing view as she had shut out the breathtaking scenery closing her eyes. Some even joked about her unrealistic requests to the pilot such as minimizing the turbulence and turning the glider 'smoothly' in order to land swiftly in windy weather. "If you do not have confidence, please do not try such things," one said making a laughter emoticon. Several others reacted pouring laughs and applauds. While it didn't turn out as expected for this young woman, an 82-year-old woman from Sikkim seemingly enjoyed her flight as she became the state’s oldest paraglider. Flying at an altitude of about 4,500 feet above Dukmit Lepcha in for nearly four minutes, the grandmother of three and an octogenarian by profession, broke records and inspired many to try and achieve the super adventurous feat.

