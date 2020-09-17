Bhangra On 'Gasolina' Video Dominates The Internet With Its Unexpected Fusion; Watch

A number of videos have been going viral on the internet since the lockdown began. Some many have taken to dancing and sharing videos on their respective social media. Similarly, a fusion of Bhangra on Gasolina has surfaced on the internet. Netizens have been loving Bhangra on Gasolina video. It has already dominated social media sites.

Bhangra on Gasolina video goes viral on Instagram

An Instagram user took to his profile to share a video of his bhangra on Gasolina dance performance. The profile belongs to a dance crew that goes by the name, Folkingdesi_bhanga crew.

The caption of the song says, “We did this X years back, but watching it still makes us wanna get up and dance! Gasolina x Bhangra is a combo - do you agree?” It has managed to bring in more than 90 thousand likes just on their Instagram post. See the bhangra on Gasolina viral video right here.

After looking at the internet’s reaction to the video, it is certain that bhangra on Gasolina by Daddy Yankee is totally is an unexpected yet winning combo.

Similarly, the group is already popular for performing their folk dance on popular English songs. Previously, they had released a video on Sorry by Justin Beiber that went viral on the internet. This dance group has certainly proved that they can perform bhangra to any music irrespective of its language. The group is also popular for their Youtube channel that has got over 155 thousand subscribers. Here are some bhangra videos uploaded by the dance group.

