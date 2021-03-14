Last Updated:

Bhubaneswar Driver Receives Shoutout On Twitter For Inspiring Act, Netizens Shower Love

Jagannatha Patra, an auto driver working with on-demand cab service platform Ola Cabs, is winning the hearts of netizens after his inspiring story went viral.

Jagannatha Patra, an autorickshaw driver working with on-demand cab service platform Ola Cabs, is winning the hearts of netizens after his inspiring story went viral on social media. Twitter user Susanta Sahoo took to the microblogging platform on Saturday to share the story of an amazing experience he had with Patra earlier in the day. Sahoo tagged Ola Cabs and urged them to take notice of the young man. 

According to Sahoo, Patra was his driver on Saturday morning, ferrying him to his selected location in Bhubaneswar. Sahoo narrated that after he exited Patra’s autorickshaw, he realised he had left his wallet and phone on the seat of the three-wheeler. Sahoo added that Patra returned the items, which he had mistakenly left in his autorickshaw. Sahoo wrote that he offered some cash reward to Patra, but he refused to accept. 

Sahoo shared the story on social media and also posted the Google Pay address of Patra, asking netizens to donate for his honesty and great character. Sahoo got a reply from Ola Support, which asked him to forward his order ID so they could forward a letter of appreciation to the relevant team. 

Netizens shower love

As always, netizens showered the comment section of the post with appreciative messages and admiration of Patra’s honesty. One individual wrote, “INTEGRITY And HONESTY should be the Fundamental and Core values for every human being. These days, "Human Beings" are just a tshirt away for "Being Humans". Driver's good work should be highly appreciated with some rewards.”

 

 

 

