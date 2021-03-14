Bhubaneswar Driver Receives Shoutout On Twitter For Inspiring Act, Netizens Shower Love

Quick links:
Jagannatha Patra, an autorickshaw driver working with on-demand cab service platform Ola Cabs, is winning the hearts of netizens after his inspiring story went viral on social media. Twitter user Susanta Sahoo took to the microblogging platform on Saturday to share the story of an amazing experience he had with Patra earlier in the day. Sahoo tagged Ola Cabs and urged them to take notice of the young man.
According to Sahoo, Patra was his driver on Saturday morning, ferrying him to his selected location in Bhubaneswar. Sahoo narrated that after he exited Patra’s autorickshaw, he realised he had left his wallet and phone on the seat of the three-wheeler. Sahoo added that Patra returned the items, which he had mistakenly left in his autorickshaw. Sahoo wrote that he offered some cash reward to Patra, but he refused to accept.
Hey @Olacabs, just wanted to let you know about Jagannatha Patra, an amazing guy & my Ola auto driver( #Bhubaneswar) who returned my phone & wallet after I left them behind in a hurry after my ride. Politely refused when I offered him cash rewards as a return favour.ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/hlHRAaQTSQMarch 13, 2021
Sahoo shared the story on social media and also posted the Google Pay address of Patra, asking netizens to donate for his honesty and great character. Sahoo got a reply from Ola Support, which asked him to forward his order ID so they could forward a letter of appreciation to the relevant team.
Thanks everyone for showing your love & appreciation for Jagannatha.March 14, 2021
I have already donated some money to him via Google Pay. If you want to support him, here’s his Google Pay address. Thanks!
cc: @Olacabs @ola_supports pic.twitter.com/rF3Yvxl7XZ
Hi, thanks for the positive feedback for the driver partner. Please share the booking id so that we can forward the appreciation to the relevant team.— Ola Support (@ola_supports) March 13, 2021
As always, netizens showered the comment section of the post with appreciative messages and admiration of Patra’s honesty. One individual wrote, “INTEGRITY And HONESTY should be the Fundamental and Core values for every human being. These days, "Human Beings" are just a tshirt away for "Being Humans". Driver's good work should be highly appreciated with some rewards.”
Proud to live in such a city.... We would hold our knees down if every autodriver in India thinks like him.... It's hard to get drivers like jagannath in this complicated society ðŸ˜Š— Shruti Suchismita (@ShrutiSuchismi1) March 14, 2021
@Olacabs must encourage drivers like Jagannath Patra so that every ola drivers will follow him. Thank you Jagannath Babu.— Dev Kumar Gouda (@DevKumarGouda1) March 14, 2021
Bhubaneshwar is amazing, because of its people..— dinesh_kandpal (@democracyvirtue) March 14, 2021
He should honoured.— Kishore Meher (@bairakhpali) March 13, 2021
So kind & honest :)— Santu_92 (@92_santu) March 14, 2021
