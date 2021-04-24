Big Cat Sanctuary Of UK Celebrates Birthday Of A Jaguar, See Pictures

A picture of a big cat has surfaced on the internet that has amazed the netizens. The Big Cat Sanctuary in the United Kingdom has shared the images of a Jaguar named Athena to celebrate her 18th birthday. Athena had arrived at a sanctuary at the age of 8 and is now 18 years. She was born in Croatia and had spent some time at Paradise Wildlife Park. The pictures of the beautiful cat have gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to express their views.

Athena celebrates 18th birthday

The sanctuary has shared details of the cat and said, "Happy happy 18th birthday to our most exquisitely bewitching and formidable jaguar, Athena." They further mentioned that the big cat has a melanistic coat that glimmers in the sunshine showing the rosettes hidden in the varying shades of black and gunmetal grey. Athena had arrived at the sanctuary in September 2011 at the age of 8. “She was born at Zoološki vrt Grada Zagreba in Croatia and firstly spent some time at Paradise Wildlife Park, our sister park, before joining our big cat family,” they added. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has gathered more than 5000 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. The people took to the comments section to praise the beauty of the cat while some gave her birthday greetings. One user wrote, "Happy Birthday to the formidable yet very beautiful Athena." Another person commented, "Georgeous girl". "So majestic", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, a new video that has surfaced on social media shows the growing up stages of a penguin residing in the Oregon Zoo. The video showcases the hatching of a penguin from an egg to some of the activities that he did in past one year. The video was shared by Oregon Zoo alongside the caption, "CT the penguin turned a year older". The zoo has shared the video to mark the first birthday of the Humboldt penguin that is living in the zoo. The video opened with a little penguin being hatched from an egg. The video then shows the growing up of the penguin for one year.

CT the penguin turned a year old today! pic.twitter.com/duaBs88xYF — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 24, 2021

(Image Credits: thebigcatsanctuaryuk/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.