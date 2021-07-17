'Bigger Gift, Better Dinner': Couple Offers Wedding Guests Food Depending On Price Of Gift

A picture has gone viral on the internet that shows the four categories stating the price range of the gifts and the food they will receive in the dinner. A to be wed couple sent out a note to their wedding guests asking them to reveal how much they would be spending on their wedding gift, to determine what they will be served in dinner. The note was shared on Reddit alongside the caption, "Bigger cash gift = better dinner?".

Meal according to the wedding gift

According to the note, each of the gifts was to fall under a particular category and accordingly, they will get a dish associated with it. The categories were named as loving gift, golden gift, silver gift', and platinum gift.' Anything worth up to $250 (£180) is categorised as a loving gift and the guests of this category would be served roast chicken or swordfish. The 'Silver Gift' priced between $251 and $500 will get an option for choosing either the dishes under the first category or would have the option of choosing between sliced steak and poached salmon. In the 'golden gift' category, the guests will be spending between $501 and $1000 and the guests would have the option between the above choices and filet mignon or lobster tails. In the most expensive 'Platinum Gift' category, the guests have to spend over $1000 and below $2500 which gives the guest the choice of choosing either the food items mentioned above or a lobster with a souvenir champagne goblet.

Netizens react to the post

The post has caught the attention of netizens who shared their views in the comments reactions. One user commented, "Naah no need to lie or cheat..I will go for the 1 dollar roasted chicken. Even beats Walmart with 3 dollars!". Another user commented, "Who doesn't want a souvenir champagne glass from someone else's wedding? For $2500, I can fly to Ireland, stay a week, and buy a Waterford flute." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: Unsplash

