'Deeply Inspired By Dashrath Manjhi': Bihar Man Grows Huge Orchard With 10,000 Trees

Personifying the term ‘green fingers’, Satyendra Gautam Manjhi from Imaliyachak, Gaya has grown his own orchard on the wastelands of an island in the Phalgu River. Inspired by ‘Mountain man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Satyendra started tenaciously working on the land 15 years ago. Over the course of a decade and a half, he now proudly owns an orchid consisting of 10,000 trees, most of which consists of Guavas.

Manjhi told me to plant trees

Talking to ANI about his “inspiring” meet with Dashrath Majhi, he revealed that it was Manjhi who first told him to plant an orchard in the area. “At that time this place was barren and deserted and there was only sand everywhere. It was a lot of trouble in the beginning. Water had to be brought from the house in a pot for the plants," he further added.

Bihar: A man says he has planted around 10,000 trees, mostly of Guava, on barren land in Belaganj area of Gaya in past 15 years



He went on to spill details about his journey highlighting how he protected his orchid from wild animals. Satyendra said that when he arrived, he found that wild animals destroyed the plants. To prevent that, he brought “thorny bushes” from the jungle and made a hedge which still guarded his orchard.

Satyendra, who holds an MA degree from Magadh University, said that he was made a member Child Protection Commission after the state CM Nitish Kumar discovered his contribution. However, he retired after some time and joined Senate at the University of Magadh. He said that urges people to plant trees whenever he gets the stage.

In a similar tale, another farmer from Odisha has come up with a water lifting system made only with bamboo and plastic bottles. Mahur Tipiria, a resident of Badamtalia village, Mayurbhanj district, devised this system in an effort to efficiently irrigate his farmland from the nearest water source-a river two kilometres away. Speaking to ANI later, he revealed that despite multiple petitions, the government did not help, therefore he devised his “own irrigation system”.

