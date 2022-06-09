The Internet is a one-of-a-kind resource for finding intriguing videos that have the ability to blow anyone's mind. One such video has surfaced on social media which depicts an act of wrongdoing in a comical manner. The video which has gone viral on Twitter as well as Instagram was reported to be recorded in Begusarai, Bihar.

The short video shows a scenario from a moving train where a person from outside stole a passenger’s mobile phone. Even though the video may seem to be very common, the actual twist gets revealed once the video is played in slow motion.

In the 28-second video, two individuals were seen to be sitting near the train’s compartment door. As the video proceeds, it can be witnessed that one of the passengers was capturing a passing bridge with his mobile phone, however, after a few moments, that person stands up in distress. Watching the video in normal speed raises questions but when the video is played in slow motion, the riddle gets solved.

The slow-motion video revealed that a person was hanging from the bridge. And to everyone’s surprise, the person took the passenger’s phone from the moving train in the blink of an eye. This video became a barrel of laughs due to its comical background music.

Netizens' reaction to the viral video

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, the clip received over 173,000 likes. The video has also obtained more than 1238 comments. One of the users said, “Bridge camp in real life.”

Another user commented, “This is called Multitalented”, while one other user wrote, “Ninja technique”.

Apart from this, many people have compared this act with fictional superhero, Spiderman. They even compared it with some movie scenes. Some commented saying, “Real ID se aso Sprder-man", “Dhoom 4 trailer”, “Desi Kalakar” etc.

(Image: Instagram-Ghanta)