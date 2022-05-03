Bihar Teacher's Tips For Students To Tackle Heatwave Leaves Netizens Amazed

Amidst severe warnings of heatwave conditions being reported across various states since March, civilians remain indoors and look out for measures to evade the soaring temperatures. Many people are even taking to social media to share tips on things to be done and not to be done during this scorching hot weather. In the midst of all this, a viral video on social media shows a teacher singing a song that explains the precautions that his students should take during hot weather.

A viral video opens up showing a teacher standing with his back to a blackboard with the word loo written on it in Hindi. The word, in Hindi, refers to dry, hot, and dusty wind during summer. The teacher throughout the video, in a very lyrical way, taught the students about the ways to keep themselves safe from the "loo". He also used various props in between to ensure his point gets across. "#ToBActivityOfTheDay The disaster we are facing right now is - #लू . Prof. Girls School Maldah, Hasanpur, Samastipur", the caption read on the video. The video was posted by TeachersofBihar on Twitter.

As there is a rise in hot temperatures in many parts of the country, the government of different states is trying to take respective measures to protect the health of children. As of now, the Haryana government has released a notice to change the timing of schools. According to the notice issued by the state government, this decision has been taken to protect the health of the students.

'ʙᴇꜱᴛ ꜱᴏɴɢ ꜱɪʀ', netizens react

The viral video was shared on Twitter and since then it has garnered 3.3Kviews accompanied by a plethora of likes and comments. The video prompted people to put out their views, "Aise teachers ko mera 108 respect ke sath Charansparch", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Excellent way of teaching". The third user expressed, "Very good and impressive".

