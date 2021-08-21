Biker Towed Along His Motorcycle In Pune; Picture Goes Viral On Social Media, See

On the internet, we regularly come across bizarre things. One of the most recent unusual images is of a motorcycle and the rider being towed in Pune. The picture, which was taken in the city, has gone viral on social media. The photo shows a motorcycle being towed as the rider remains seated. After internet users chastised traffic cops, a senior official confirmed that the man climbed atop his two-wheeler after they began removing it from a no-parking zone. According to Rahul Shrirame, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the incident occurred in the Nanapeth neighbourhood on Thursday evening when a Samarth traffic branch officer and contract personnel used a pulley belt attached to a towing van to hoist the motorcycle.

Rider sat on the bike when it was about to be lifted

Shrirame explained that the rider stepped upon the motorcycle just as it was about to be lifted to stop the towing and refused to get off despite numerous police pleas. The motorcycle, along with the rider, was loaded on the carriage when he refused to get off. The man expressed regret and agreed to pay a fine. The contract staff as well as a traffic cop who was part of the team were disciplined, with the latter being transferred to the control room, according to the DCP. A Twitter user named, Wajid Pathan shared the image with the caption, "This is not Rohit shetty movie shooting Biker🛵 picked up with bike in Pune. [sic]"

This is not Rohit shetty movie shooting



Biker🛵 picked up with bike in Pune. pic.twitter.com/m3IsPBH2hX — Wajid Pathan (@WajidPa72991185) August 20, 2021

Man who used a donkey to tow his SUV

In another weird incident, a few days ago, a Ford Endeavour owner got his SUV towed by a donkey. The fancy 7-seat SUV was purchased by the Jaipur resident approximately a year ago. The owner, reportedly, began to have trouble with the vehicle after some time and took it to the service centre. The problem was manually addressed in the workshop, and the SUV was returned to the owner. However, the owner began to experience the same issue multiple times. Since the issue remained, the owner returned the vehicle to the showroom while being towed by a donkey.

