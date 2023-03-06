Bill Gates Ki Gaddi: Microsoft Cofounder Riding E-rickshaw Makes Anand Mahindra Plan Race

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was seen riding an electric rickshaw during his recent visit to India. The American billionaire wearing a suit-and-tie is seen driving the three-wheeler as he checks himself out on the rear-view mirror. Sharing the video on Instagram, Gates wrote: "What has three wheels, zero emissions, and makes no noise? It's called Mahindra Treo." The video also showed text that said, "We're going to need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon emissions world."

Ever since the video went viral on social media, it has accumulated more than one million views and 82,000 likes.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has also reacted to the video. He shared the video on his Twitter account and captioned the post as "Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi." Anand Mahindra also asked Gates to try a 3-wheeler EV drag race with him and Sachin Tendulkar. "So glad you found the time to check out the Treo BillGates Now on your next trip's agenda should be a 3-wheeler, you, Sachin, and me," he wrote on Twitter.

Bill Gates drives electric auto rickshaw on his India visit | WATCH

“Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me… pic.twitter.com/v0jNikYyQg March 6, 2023

"India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of travelling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring to see companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry."

Hundreds reacted to the post on Twitter and praised the banter between the two business tycoons. One user who saw the post said, "Great to have such positive action for society by legends." Another person's comment read, "Really proud of you and your team, sir, who make India 3rd in the auto industry."

(Image: Instagram/@thisisbillgates)