Bill Gates Takes A Dig At Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos; Reveals Why He Is Away From Space Travel

Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates took a dig at the world's top billionaires for racing to outer space while ignoring the gigantic issues on Earth. In an interview with James Corden, the Microsoft founder expressed that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Space X CEO Elon Musk’s recent space exploration has failed to impress him, while he aims to solve major problems on planet Earth rather than making colonies on other planets. Gates also highlighted that bringing an impact towards climate change needs bigger contributions and hard work.

Recently, Gates appeared on a The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he spoke about numerous things. However, Gates' opinion on other billionaires and his personal vision of eradicating diseases that became quite the topic of discussion worldwide. When the show host asked Bill Gates about other billionaires' hefty investments in space exploration, Gates replied that he was not interested in space travel. Instead, he said he was obsessed with finding ways to eradicate deadly diseases on Earth.

Gates said, "I’ve become obsessed with malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases." "I probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases," which Corden called the "classiest burn".

Gates has always been vocal about his mission and initiative for climate change and making Earth a happier place to live. He was on the talk show to discuss the same. On the climate crisis, Gates said, "We’re going to have to act together and we’re going to have to innovate at a very rapid pace. This will be the hardest thing humanity has ever done". However, this is not the first time Gates has taken a dig at billionaires' space expeditions. Earlier, in February, during an interview, Gates expressed his views on Musk's contribution to climate change and said his solution was not "real" and that much more work needed to be done in this direction.

For years, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have worked in space exploration, spending billions of dollars. However, their move has been largely criticised and they have acknowledged it. They believe that while the vast majority of money should be used for solving issues on Earth, but a small amount could be applied to discover life beyond Earth.

