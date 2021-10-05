The internet is often swamped with animal videos that bring a smile to people's faces. People frequently take to social media to share adorable and amusing videos that leave netizens guessing. However, there are also some that don't have anything special to offer yet are nonetheless delightful to watch. One such example is the latest video featuring a dog and a bird which has won the hearts of netizens. The 36-second long video clip was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Enjoying the view." The video begins with a dog sitting on a floor and enjoying nature's beauty. Within seconds, a bird flies over to the pooch and takes a seat alongside it. They sat together for a few moments to soak up the amazing view. Meanwhile, the sound of bird's chirping adds to the beauty of the video.

The video clip is doing rounds on Reddit and other social media platforms since it was shared on Monday, October 4. As of now, it has garnered over 6,000 upvotes and the numbers are continuously increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "What a lovely video. Made me smile. Such a serene setting. Doggo totally chill, bird totally comfortable. Life is good [sic]." "This reminds me of myself when I just want to sit outside on the deck in silence but my partner is constantly making small talk [sic]," expressed another. "OMG, the sound reminds me of Bubo, the clockwork owl from Clash of the Titans [sic]," expressed a third. "I am very envious of this backyard, it's beautiful, [sic]," read another comment.

Have a look at the video here:

Here are some comments by users:

Adorable video shows dog and kitten playing together

It should be mentioned here that recently a video went viral showcasing a dog and a cute kitten sitting on a couch and playing with each other in the cutest way possible. The short video clip was shared on the Instagram page 'We Rate Dogs.' "This is Guinness. He thinks his family adopted a kitten just for him. 14/10 nobody tell him otherwise [sic]," read the caption of the video. The adorable video clip has racked up around 81,000 likes and a number of comments as of now.

Image: Reddit.com