Bird Beatboxing In Front Of A Mic In A Viral Video Has Netizens Perplexed; WATCH

Often we see incredible and unimaginable videos on the internet which is hard to believe like this video which is circulation on the internet. The video shared on Instagram features a cute little pet bird beatboxing while sitting on the shoulder of the owner, who is seen holding a small mic in front of the bird.

The short clip was shared on Instagram by Parrots Adored, which share videos and pictures involving parrots and other birds. It shared the video with the caption, "Beatboxing budgie. No copyright or license infringement intended. Please DM me for credit or removal." The video starts with the bird sitting on the owner's shoulder while the owner is holding a small mic in front of her bird, who starts beatboxing by saying. "Oh Hi," followed by, "I am such a happy bird" and "Bubbles sweet baby" and then starts beatboxing.

The video was lauded on the internet as it was shared three weeks ago on December 8. Till now it has gained more than 7 lakh views and around 67 likes. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from netizens who were astonished by the bird's skills. One Instagram user wrote, "Very real, totally the budgie saying that.' Another person commented, "I heard female budgies can’t speak, is that true? Or is it just too late to teach my 6y/o f parakeet lol"

One person curious about who the bird is talking commented, "Amazing how did you get it to talk," to which he got the response from one Instagram user, "if the goal is to get them to talk, you need to be interacting with them frequently, repetition is key, if they hear it often they are more likely to pick up the sounds. Whenever they try to mimic it, reward them, so they know that’s exactly what you want them to do. And eventually they will be able to pick up sounds quicker and easier. It takes time and patience but it can be done."

Image: @parrotshavefun/Instagram