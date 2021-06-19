Last Updated:

Bird Lays Eggs In Nest Built On Wreath On A Door, Homeowner Shares Pictures

A picture has surfaced on the internet that shows the bird lay eggs in a nest that was built on wreath on the door and now there were five birds in the house.

A homeowner was stunned after he found that a bird had laid eggs in a nest that was built on wreath on the door and now there were five birds in the house. The home owner Jeffrey Rowland has shared details about the bird situation in the house alongwith the pictures of nest and the tiny birds. The adorable sight has prompted other users to talk about their experience when they were in the similar situation.

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door

Twitter user Jeffrey Rowland has uploaded two pictures in his tweet mentioning about bird's nest on front door. In the tweet, the user mentioned that the birds built the nest on the front door of the house and now there are five tiny birds in the house. The pictures show nest on the wreath and the little birds inside it. Jeffrey has shared the pictures alongside the caption, "Some dumb bird built a nest on the wreath on our front door and now there are FIVE BABIES." In another tweet Jeffrey talked about how the porch of the house was filled with poop.  The user asked suggestions for throwing porch that was filled with the poop of the bird. Take a look at the post. 

The tweet has garnered more than  40K likes and several reactions. Netizens could not stop themselves from reacting to the whole situation of birds in the house. One user commented, "they're house finches!!! notorious for doing this, i've got some on the ferns hanging right outside my front door." Another individual commented, "ok but who leaves their wreath on the front door for half a year like that." "I don’t understand how these birds (and doves) even survive given their nesting skills", commented third user. Check out some user reactions. 

