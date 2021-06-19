Bird Lays Eggs In Nest Built On Wreath On A Door, Homeowner Shares Pictures

A homeowner was stunned after he found that a bird had laid eggs in a nest that was built on wreath on the door and now there were five birds in the house. The home owner Jeffrey Rowland has shared details about the bird situation in the house alongwith the pictures of nest and the tiny birds. The adorable sight has prompted other users to talk about their experience when they were in the similar situation.

Twitter user Jeffrey Rowland has uploaded two pictures in his tweet mentioning about bird's nest on front door. In the tweet, the user mentioned that the birds built the nest on the front door of the house and now there are five tiny birds in the house. The pictures show nest on the wreath and the little birds inside it. Jeffrey has shared the pictures alongside the caption, "Some dumb bird built a nest on the wreath on our front door and now there are FIVE BABIES." In another tweet Jeffrey talked about how the porch of the house was filled with poop. The user asked suggestions for throwing porch that was filled with the poop of the bird. Take a look at the post.

Some dumb bird built a nest on the wreath on our front door and now there are FIVE BABIES pic.twitter.com/OZrpIfZCcA — Jeffrey Rowland (@wigu) June 12, 2021

In other news does anyone know how to throw away a porch that is utterly overflowing with bird poop — Jeffrey Rowland (@wigu) June 12, 2021

The tweet has garnered more than 40K likes and several reactions. Netizens could not stop themselves from reacting to the whole situation of birds in the house. One user commented, "they're house finches!!! notorious for doing this, i've got some on the ferns hanging right outside my front door." Another individual commented, "ok but who leaves their wreath on the front door for half a year like that." "I don’t understand how these birds (and doves) even survive given their nesting skills", commented third user. Check out some user reactions.

Happened to my hanging flower pot in my front porch ...only one baby lived to adulthood however;^;;; pic.twitter.com/jdqBMXMDOu — 🌙• Cealygosa •♡ (@xcealyx) June 14, 2021

Sadly, we found one baby bird on the concrete of our porch and then when I was taking photos of the babes in the nest, I saw another dead baby bird. So, out of 5 babies, 3 survived and watching them fly for the first few times was amazing. pic.twitter.com/vNYZqNulXj — ↦ ℓιz - 000:00:00:00 ↤ (@LizReszke) June 13, 2021

Same... We forgot to take our Christmas wreath down and a bird decided to make a nest and lay eggs in like a day.



This video was taken on April 30th. We finally took it down a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/TGjnQHVlim — ↦ ℓιz - 000:00:00:00 ↤ (@LizReszke) June 13, 2021

they're house finches!!! notorious for doing this, i've got some on the ferns hanging right outside my front door pic.twitter.com/8PMNqMDAsK — 🏳️‍⚧️↟☽ BIRD ☾↟𓅃 (@nepeteaa) June 13, 2021

Better than pigeons at least 😂 pic.twitter.com/2jEIbynDRc — Lailargh Em (@SlightlyCrimson) June 13, 2021

A person who hasn't gone outside for months because pandemic. — Zendervai (@Zendervai) June 13, 2021

ok but who leaves their wreath on the front door for half a year like that — anza (@anzasquiddles) June 13, 2021

