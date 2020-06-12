Bird Maintains Social Distancing While Waiting For Food Amid COVID-19, Netizens In Awe

With most of the European nations easing lockdown restrictions, people are now stepping out but with masks, gloves and other precautions. Amid all this a picture of a bird actively following social distancing is setting an example across borders.

The photograph initially posted on Twitter shows a seagull peacefully waiting for its turn outside a food store. In the photo, the gull could be seen standing behind a social distancing marker as if following coronavirus guidelines. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has infected 2,166,391 across the European territory.

A sea gull could do social distancing. So could you. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/GTgVkuQPCx — Think Smarter (@corevaluehk) June 11, 2020

'Good bird'

The post was later shared on Reddit with the caption, “This fella here, who is clearly following the rules". Since shared it has captured everybody's attention, garnering over 25 thousand upvotes and multiple comments from curious and amused netizens. While one user wrote, "Good bird, give it a chip." another wrote, "Well, we’re not just disciplined people but also disciplined animals" Yet another comment read, "Waiting patiently for that guy to get his food."

In a related incident, a series of photographs surfaced online which showed cats sitting at marked spots meant to keep shoppers separate. The pictures which were shared on Twitter show three felines, in Singapore sitting at social distancing markers simply because “if it fits, it sits’. Since shared, the pictures have garnered over 324 likes, 226 retweets along with a variety of comment from netizens.

