Birds Form Dark Sphere To Protect Themselves From Hawk Attack, Pic Makes Netizens Go Wow

A 64-year-old photographer David Smith captured a rare and beautiful sight where birds can be seen forming a dark sphere to save themselves from an attacking sparrow hawk. Smith took to his twitter handle and shared the mesmerizing image. In the caption, Smith wrote that the sparrowhawk is having a ball over Storton’s pit.

Birds form a Dark Sphere

“A Sparrowhawk having a ball with the Starling murmuration over Storton’s Pits yesterday”, says the caption. The site of murmuration is usually visible during dawn or sunset. In the image, the clear sky is visible with dark tones. In the middle, there can be seen a dark sphere, formed by the birds. Although the hawk does not appear to be very clear, it can be seen right next to the sphere. In the caption, Smith has used the hashtag: #NorthantsBirds. He has also tagged various Twitter handles like: @wildlifebcn, @BBCSpringwatch, @WildlifeMag, @alanthetortoise, @laughtonbob, @RobLaughton82 and @em_edgar79.

Mesmerized by the rare sight, Tweeples bombarded the comment section. "Wonderful picture, keep meaning to pop down and take some footage myself as its on the doorstep", wrote a Twitter user. To this, Smith replied, "Cheers Steve, well worth a visit, especially with the pair of Sparrowhawks in residence. They come quite close to you when they’re getting int position". Another person wrote, "Great photo...he’s there most evening’s, he should stick to the bird tables for dinner". Tweeples also Retweeted the image with their own caption. In a caption, one Twitter user wrote, "2020, the story of Homo Sapiens vs the virus in a picture".

This might be the most terrifying horror story I’d ever seen, if I was a starling. https://t.co/p4tiUD4TfA — David Wellington (@LastTrilobite) November 29, 2020

What a photo this is 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/XcI3bpEgLD — chris wilson (@willowlufc) November 29, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@barbeldave)

