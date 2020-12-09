Bison Pokes Head Inside Car To Eat Bread, Netizens Call It 'best Video Ever'

In a bizarre incident, a bison was recorded poking head inside a car while the driver was feeding a deer. Uploaded on Instagram page ‘dylanmulvaney’, the video documents a man’s encounter with a bison at a wildlife park. Having a gala time while watching the video, netizens have deemed it to be ‘the best video on the internet’.

The bizarre incident

The very short footage begins with the man feeding bread to a deer through his car window. As the video moves further, we see a bison walking into the frame and slowly he pokes his head inside the car window, scaring the man. ‘Oh my god, I am sorry’, the man can be heard screaming in fear. To get rid of the bison, the man gives him some bread, but he refuses to leave. In order to distract him, the man throws some bread out of the window and the bison takes his head out to eat the bread. As soon as the bison moves out, the man shuts the window and takes a sigh of relief. In the caption, the man wrote. “Raw footage, sound up // also before I get dragged for feeding them, the wildlife park I was at gave everyone bread to feed #animals #gay #bison #lgbt”.

Uploaded on November 29, the video has managed to gather 121,010 likes. Left in complete splits, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "A perfect representation of me being nice to people but they keep coming back cuz they think we're friends... and im all out of bread. LOL". Another person wrote, "Dylan if you keep this up I’m gonna fall for you even more than I already have".

(Image Credits: Instagram/dylanmulvaney)

