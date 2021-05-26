'Bitcoin Pizza Guy': US Man Who Blew Bitcoin Now Worth $365 Mn Claims He Has 'no Regrets'

A US-based man who sold pizzas for Bitcoins now worth more than $365 million recently admitted that he blew his earnings. Back in 2010, the then 19-year-old California student, Jeremy Sturdivant, had noticed a request on a cryptocurrency internet forum - ‘Bitcoin Talk’. The post said that he could receive 10,000 bitcoins, which were valued at approximately $41 at that time, in exchange for the delivery of two large pizzas to a resident in Florida.

According to Bitcoin Magazine, Sturdivant then struck a deal and delivered the pizzas as he was told. He even received 10,000 bitcoins; however, instead of saving the digital coins, Sturdivant used it to cover expenses on a business trip. He revealed that sent two large pizzas from Papa John’s, making the transaction the first physical purchase made with Bitcoin history.

He said that he replied to a message from Bitcoin pioneer Laszlo Hanyecz, which read, “I’ll pay 10,000 Bitcoins for a couple of pizzas. I like things like onions, peppers, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, just standard stuff no weird fish topping or anything like that”.

Hanyecz added, “If you’re interested, please let me know and we can work out a deal”.

Sturdivant, who is now 30-years-old, said that now despite losing out on becoming a millionaire, he is “proud” to have played part in the “global phenomenon”. He said that if he had treated the digital coins as an investment, he might have had to hold longer. He said that instead, he used it to “cover expenses” and even travelled with his girlfriend.

Bitcoin Pizza Day

Hanyecz, on the other hand, told Bitcoin Magazine that he does not regret his “craving-induced purchase”. He said that at that time he wanted pizza because for him it was “free pizza”. Hanyecz even added that he is happy that it was a “contributing factor” to an “open-source project”.

Hanyecz even revealed that he is not active in Bitcoin’s development anymore. However, today, he is still known for his historic pizza transaction. May 18 is now famously known as “Bitcoin Pizza Day“, and this year it celebrated its 11th anniversary of the now-famous transaction.

