Bitcoin Sets New High After Elon Musk Says 'going To Moon Very Soon'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who has been obsessed with colonising the Red Planet, has now shifted his interest from Mars to the Moon. While taking to Twitter on April 10, Elon Musk said that “going to the moon soon”. However, it may not be literal and it may be the result of Musk’s vested interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin as crypto enthusiast often use the phrase when talking about the prices and value of cryptocurrency, for example, “We’re taking Bitcoin prices to the moon”.

… going to moon very soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021

Following his tweet, Forbes reported that Bitcoin surged above $60,000 for the first time since March, approaching record highs on Saturday. The media outlet informed that as of 9:00am (local time) on Sunday, the currency was at 59.604.06 on the Bitstamp exchange. It was later that experts realised that the price surge was because of the cryptic tweet from Tesla billionaire and bitcoin-buyer Musk.

Surge in cryptocurrency market

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Musk has set the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market alight as in February, Musk sent the prices of Dogecoin soaring after he posted a picture of the Shiba Inu dog clad in a spacesuit, a meme that inspired the cryptocurrency, standing on the lunar surface holding a flag with text emblazoned on the picture, saying 'wow'. The same month, the electric carmaker Tesla Inc announced that it had purchased Bitcoin worth $1.5 billion and will soon begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its products. Musk has announced that Tesla customers can now purchase products with Bitcoin, marking a historic moment for the automotive industry and also for digital assets.

In February, a tweet from Musk boosted Bitcoin’s market value after he opined how investing in cryptocurrency is not a bad idea. Musk particularly mentioned Dogecoin in his tweet, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke in 2013 and currently values at $6.3 billion. The post increased Dogecoin’s stock market value by almost 50% as it rose by three cents. In January, when Musk changed his Twitter biography to just '#bitcoin', the stocks of the cryptocurrency jumped as much as 20 per cent.

