Bizarre 'butter Tea' Is Every Tea Lover's Worst Nightmare, Netizens Say 'end Is Near'

The past year has been a period of constant food experiments and the craze remains unmatched as we have entered 2021. On one end, unique dishes like maggi parantha, dosa burger were applauded on the other end, food items like pineapple pizza, nutella biryani left people with a bad taste in month. Now, another unusual dish, 'butter chai' has left netizens berserk.

'Butter tea'

A video of a tea vendor preparing the special “butter tea” was shared on Instagram by ‘foodieagraaaaa’. In the short clip, a man could be seen cutting a cake of packed butter in the tea brewing pan. He then stirs the tea till the salted butter pieces completely melt into the tea. Alongside the clip, the page also shared the location of the tea vendor in case anybody wanted to have a sip of "butter waali chai". “BABA TEA STALL NEAR RAMBABU PARANTHE BELANGANJ, AGRA,” he wrote.

The latest version of tea has created a stir on the internet with the post garnering over 258,636 likes so far. The post has also left many concerned who are now worried if they would see cheese or garlic chai in near future. Yet many others expressed their loathe for the experiment using different emoticons. Others wrote that they were now fathoming to leave tea altogether after seeing the clip.

While 2020 was flooded with weird food combination, there was one trend that swept the world for good-Dalgona Coffee. Dalgona Coffee became one of the most tangible and deliciously consumable trends. Overnight, it felt like the foamy coffee had taken over social media. Netizens around the globe were quick to jump on this trend, however, they later found that it took quite an effort to make the coffee without an electric whisk.

