Bizarre! Dead Man Denied Entry To His Own Funeral Because He Arrived On Chair; Watch Video

In a hilariously bizarre incident, a dead man was banned from entering his own funeral after he arrived seated on a chair and not in a coffin. Che Lewis, who was shot and killed along with his father in Trinidad and Tobago last month, was denied to enter funeral precession by an evangelist church which declared it illegitimate. His funeral, which was held last week, was live-streamed on Facebook by the funeral home and is now doing rounds of the internet.

According to AU, following the 29-year old’s death, his body was embalmed in a seating position and taken for a “last ride”. However, when he reached his funeral, he was denied entry by shocked members of the evangelist church. He was then left out in an area that was cordoned off. Images that have surfaced online shows Lewis donning a pink suit and white trousers while “sitting” outside on a chair.

While denial into one’s own funeral might sound absurd, what has created a stir on the internet is the fact that most of the people who visited Lewi’ funeral failed to identify him. The one and a half-hour-long video, that was live-streamed on Facebook show people passing by the copse, failing to notice it.

Netizens baffled

Meanwhile, The video has manage to rack up over 1.4 thousand reactions and hundreds of comments from people. “Due to the unique funeral, the church was astonished and refused the entrance of Che.,” wrote Dennie’s funeral home, who posted the clip. “The dead: welcome to my funeral have a seat inside,” a user joked. “One set of speculation if the church denied him entry he wouldn't even be allowed to be outside please let the family celebrate this man however they see fit condolences to the family,” wrote another user.

