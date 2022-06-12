Bizarre Video Of Man Enjoying Maggi Mixed With Pan Masala Leaves Internet Disgusted; WATCH

Unusual food combos have been making it to the trends online regularly. Maggi ice cream, Dosa Ice Cream, Gulab Jamun paranthas have been some of these combinations that have sparked different kinds of reactions from netizens. As netizens recovered from the fact that these bizarre food combinations even exist, a viral video of a man mixing pan masala with Maggi – India’s favorite instant noodles – has been strongly disapproved by the people on the internet.

The quirky video opens up to someone opening a packet of a popular pan masala brand and sprinkling it over a small plate filled with Maggi noodles. The person mixes the ingredients well, after which the screen then shows a man sitting on a bike and enjoying the dish. Sharing the video on Instagram, the user named Rohit Chouhan wrote, “Dane Danee me kesar ka dam (sic)” the famous tagline accompanied with the famous pan masala brand endorsed by top Bollywood stars.

The atrocious food combination has left people criticising the man for not only making this bizarre food combination but also trying it. The weird video succeeded in doing what it set out to achieve - trigger people and make them cringe. However, this food combination has spoilt the real enjoyment of the much-loved instant noodles.

Netizens pan 'Kesar Maggie'

The bizarre video of pan msala mixed with Maggie has garnered around 3.1 million views. It triggered a barrage of comments, emojis and more. Many of them were outraged by it and highlighted the cancerous effect of tobacco products, while some laughed over it.

"Its so dangerous, direct consumption leads to death, it's not joke (sic) " one wrote. Another commented, "Kya be kuch bhi harkat kya." "Dane dane mein cancer ka dum," read another comment. One netizen was unhappy, "Magi kharb kardiya is one. (sic)."