'BlackCatsMatter': Cat Seen Sliding Down A Slope Brings Joy To Netizens; Watch Video Here

Cats certainly are interesting creatures, they are curious, confused and quite dominating but absolutely adorable to their owners. Cats have been making quite a presence on the Internet, with videos that feature the animal going viral instantly and attracting a lot of attention in the online space. Netizens have also been viewing and reacting to a lot of cat videos on the internet of late. Another video is doing the rounds on the internet, where a black-furred cat sits on a slope and slips down in a matter of seconds. Then, almost immediately, it climbs back up the slope to resume its game.

The cat's action confused netizens

The video was shared by r/AnimalsBeingDerps on Reddit, two days ago with the caption, "This cat is living its best life." The video has received over 10,000 upvotes with an enormous number of comments from netizens. One commenter wrote, "It definitely took me a second to realise it was actually a black cat sliding down and not the shadow of a falling cat. I kept waiting for one to land on the sidewalk after a fall or jump or something."

Another Reddit user wrote, "All of the black cats that I have met are sweet and easy-going." "The first time I saw this I thought that was a shadow and the cat was floating lol," read another comment.

Hilarious videos of cats

Celebrities have also been enjoying watching and posting cat videos on the internet. Recently, Hollywood star Jennifer Garner, shared a video of a cat via her Instagram on August 21 with the caption, "I can’t remember how this works." The video features the cat dragging herself down the stairwell.

In another video featuring a cat, also shared on Reddit, the curious animal extends its paws through a small space beneath a door, then squeezes and emerges beneath the door. The video totally entertained netizens as seen in the comments section.

A different video of a cat and her kitten went viral where the cat is seen coaxing her kitten to ascend the stairs. In the video, the kitten seems to be hesitant about ascending the stairs, but with the help of her mother, she eventually makes it to the top floor.

Mommy helping her kitten to climb the stairs.. pic.twitter.com/1cCPWTNhXp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 25, 2021

Image- @r/AnimalsBeingDerps/Reddit