Mesmerizing Video Of Blue Jellyfish Swimming In Gairloch Harbour Wins Internet | WATCH

A mesmerizing video of a stunning blue jellyfish has graced the internet and the netizens cannot get enough of it. The video clip has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the Marine Conservation Society and it shows a jellyfish swimming using its tentacles. According to the caption of the video, it is from Gairloch harbour which is located in the United Kingdom.

Mesmerizing jellyfish video

The 32 seconds short video clip shows a maginificent blue jellyfish swimming underwater. The beautiful creature can be seen spreading its tentacles while it makes it way in the water body. As the video progresses, we can see the jellyfish contracting and expanding its bell shaped body.

Mesmerising 😍



A huge thank you to Keith Borsden for sending us this beautiful video he took of a blue jellyfish in Gairloch harbour 💙 pic.twitter.com/jVLWhjUf2B — Marine Conservation Society (@mcsuk) September 24, 2020

Uploaded on September 24, the video has invited over 950 views. The clip has gathered 76 likes. One Twitter user tagged a friend saying how this jellyfish reminded her of him.

Some jellyfish meditation! — Catherine Gemmell (@cathgem2000) September 24, 2020

@catskidschaos saw this and thought of you — Linda Lou Lou 🌍 (@spurschick81) September 24, 2020

Few days back, a video of a trout fish giving ‘tough competition to the best gymnasts’ hit the internet by storm. In the ‘slo-mo’ video, one can see the fish leaping in and out of the moving river. It is believed that the trout fish usually jump out of the lake and somersault to catch flying insects such as dragonflies. While flapping its tail high above the water, the fish can be seen repeatedly ascending out quickly and then going back in the water. Since shared, the video has garnered hundreds of likes several comments. While some called it ‘incredible’, others informed that the video was shot in Meghalaya. One Twitter user even called it ‘gajab’, which means amazing in English.

(Image Credits: Twitter/McSuk)

