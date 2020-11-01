Blue Moon Graces Dark Halloween Skies After 76 Years; Twitterati Flood Net With Pictures

The Blue Moon has finally graced the dark skies on the day of Halloween again. A Blue Moon is a second full moon in a calendar month. The last time such a phenomenon was seen on Halloween was in 1944, according to NASA and the next Halloween Blue Moon will occur in 2039. Halloween comes every year, but this year it can be literally called 'once in a blue moon' Halloween.

Even though the second moon is called a Blue Moon, it doesn't really look blue. The moon looks blue very rarely due to particles thrown into the atmosphere by natural catastrophes, NASA said in its statement. Usually, the Blue Moon is visible from some parts of the world and not all; however, this year people across all time zones could see it which added up to their spooky Halloween night. This occurrence of seeing the Moon from everywhere took place after almost 76 years as the last time it took place was in 1944.

READ | Halloween 2020: Fiona, the hippo enjoys the season while eating a pumpkin; Watch

Netizens react to the 'Blue Moon' occurrence

The Blue moon experience on a Halloween night saw netizens sharing their experience. They have now taken to Twitter to share images of this incredible occurrence with the world.

“Happy Halloween! A full Moon is always a treat, but this one is a trickster. As the second full Moon in a month, we call it a ‘Blue Moon,’ even though it doesn’t actually appear blue,” NASA wrote in its tweet.

"Ever heard the phrase "once in a blue moon"? It's when we see two full moons in a calendar month! Tonight's Hunter's Moon, the smallest full moon of 2020, will be visible in the sky along with Mars! A rare event, the next Halloween Blue Moon won't occur until 2039", NWS Boise tweeted.

READ | NASA's Hubble telescope spots 'Greater Pumpkin' galactic collision for Halloween surprise

Check out the reactions here:

Happy Halloween🎃!



A full Moon is always a treat, but this one is a trickster👻 As the second full Moon in a month, we call it a “Blue Moon,” even though it doesn’t actually appear blue.

🌕≠🔵https://t.co/RWJOuwvmaX#NASAHalloween pic.twitter.com/IPAtrZYeTV — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 31, 2020

🌕 Ever heard the phrase "once in a blue moon"?



It's when we see two full moons in a calendar month! Tonight's Hunter's Moon, the smallest full moon of 2020, will be visible in the sky along with Mars! A rare event, the next Halloween Blue Moon won't occur until 2039. 👻😱 pic.twitter.com/5u9AoEHNNf — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) October 31, 2020

Here is a shot of the Halloween Blue Moon over the office! A full Moon occurs on Halloween only once every 19 years, on average. pic.twitter.com/yo8k4xsmT7 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 1, 2020

something something once in a blue moon -R pic.twitter.com/hh24YJy8oE — Overly Sarcastic Productions (@OSPyoutube) November 1, 2020

Full Blue Moon, Halloween 2020 pic.twitter.com/c4vKuh0VAI — Sunny Clapp❄ 🌞 💙 (@clapp_darlyne) November 1, 2020

the blue moon from my house :) and the clouds or fog made a ring around it pic.twitter.com/yiE7D9zaPD — lucila (@unamvsed) November 1, 2020

What is Blue Moon?

The Blue Moon does not really mean that the moon will appear in blue colour or have a bluish hue, as the name might suggest. Instead, the lunar event is referred to as a Blue Moon as it will mark the second full moon that appears in the skies during the same month. The second moon of the month is also known as the Hunter’s Moon. We already witnessed the first full moon rise up earlier this month on October 1, known as the Harvest Moon.

READ | Want to see Halloween looks for men? Here are best last minute Halloween Costumes for guys

READ | Halloween Blue Moon this week: What does it mean and when will it rise?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.