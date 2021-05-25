Bob Dylan's Lyrics, Kurt Cobain's Portrait Among Other Rare Items Of Icons To Be Auctioned

A self-portrait drawn by Kurt Cobain during his brief visit to Singapore in 1992, Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics, the guitars used by Prince and Eddie Van Halen, Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to Lay Lady Lay and several other expensive music memorabilia will go on auction on Julien’s. ‘Music Icons’ sale is now featuring as many as 1,000 items from prominent musicians for bidding starting June 11 to 13 in Beverly Hills and online.

Julien’s Auctions has announced a marquee lineup for what it described, the ‘annual music extravaganza’. The event will showcase “wardrobe and personal property owned and used by the greatest 20th and 21st century’s pop culture icons and genres of rock and roll, pop, soul, R&B,” it said. Julien's Auction Live Streaming can be watched here.

The auction centre has put up for sale the instruments and memorabilia from the scores of music legends such as The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Elton John, Little Richard and other music icons lineup of Cher, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Whitney Houston and many more.

One of the most coveted drum kits played by the legendary drummer, Alex Van Halen—a custom-designed Ludwig drum set that he played during Van Halen’s 1980 "Invasion Tour” is on the items. Five Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitars designed, hand stripped by Eddie, as well as a drum kit by drummer Eric Singer from rock and roll’s band KISS will also be displayed.

Julien's announced a sheet of handwritten “notepaper” from The Atlantic Lumber Company in Massachusetts which contains lyrics and chord annotations by Dylan to his 1969 song, Lay Lady Lay will be auctioned. Another masterpiece to go on sale is a self-portrait caricature drawing in black felt pen on TNT Music Centre in Singapore stationery by the frontman of the Nirvana band. The portrait depicts Cobain playing the guitar and is signed as "Kurdt Kobain Rock Star" as well as is handwritten on the right, I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot!

“Britney Spears’ early years from the private collection of Donald ‘Reg’ Jones, her high school boyfriend, present a rare opportunity to take a closer look at the personal life of the teenage pop sensation at the turning point of her young career and on the brink of becoming a global pop culture phenomenon,” Juliens Auctions described. The handwritten letters will go up fr sale for the summers auction, it informed the audience.

[Britney Spears breakup letters for auction. Credit: Julien's Auction Center Website]

Other 'high value' items from music legends

Among other items is a red two-piece Gianni Versace suit purchased and worn by pop music Prince. Ensembles designed by Jose Arellanes for the seven-time Grammy Award-winning icon on his Jam of the Year World Tour will also be staged. Prince’s 14K white gold Love Symbol pendant accented with 63 round diamonds custom designed by a Minneapolis jeweller will also go up for auction.

A tangerine-orange polyester jumpsuit with thousands of black and white sequins in a piano keyboard motif worn on stage by the “Rocket Man” Elton John in 1975 is among the collection. There’s also a Ludwig brand drum kit with black lacquer finish stage played by Matt Sorum with Velvet Revolver during the Libertad Tour. Another exciting piece for rock n roll fans is the ‘cut sheet’ signed in black marker by The Doors singer Jim Morrison which is custom matted with his vintage photograph.

[Estimated amount to be fetched: $5,000 - $7,000. Jim Morrison signed sheet at Julen's auction. Credit: Julien's Auction Center Website]

[Images Copyright: MUSIC ICONS 2021/ Julien's Auction Website]

