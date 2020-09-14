'Bole Chudiyan' Parody Video From Indonesia Goes Viral, Fans Stunned At Its Similarity

An Indonesian parody video of the song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ has lately been going viral on social media. In the video, a bunch of youngsters have recreated the song from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in the exact same pattern. They have also used a bunch of background dancers to get the recreation on point. The video, posted by Vina Fan, left many Bollywood buffs, spellbound, as they find the resemblance mesmerizing. A few fans have also mentioned how the song brings back numerous memories since it is a Bollywood classic.

Bole Chudiyan video parody goes viral

A recent parody video posted by the Indonesian YouTube channel, Vina Fan, has lately been taking over the internet. The video is a replica of the original Bollywood song, Bole Chudiyan, which has a huge fan base in India. The Bole Chudiyan video parody song features a bunch of people dressed up in proper Indian traditional attires to keep the video as original as possible. Camera angles in the recreated song, have also been replicated in the best way possible, leaving a lasting impact on the viewer.

This video has been recreated with intricate details including costumes, hair, and makeup. Vina Fan plays Kareena Kapoor Khan while Chand Berju is seen as Hrithik Roshan. The song opens with these two artists dancing to the upbeat music while also keeping their body language in mind.

Vina Fan as Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show with her quirky and dramatic attitude while she also copies the actor's dancing style accurately. She is seen dressed in a peach colour traditional wear with proper accessories, very similar to Pooja’s attire in Bole Chudiyan.

Chand Berju has a natural dancing style which makes it easier for him to imitate Hrithik Roshan. His expressions and smooth body movements have a huge role to play in this ‘Bole Chudiyan’ parody video. Other actors in the original song, including Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, have also been given a special place in the viral ‘Bole Chudiyan’ recreational piece. Have a look at the fun viral Bole Chudiyan video by Vina Fan here.

Read Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan' To Have A Digital Release? Read Details

Also read Kareena Kapoor's Songs For Every Mood; 'Bole Chudiyan' For Weddings To 'Raabta' For Lovers

In the comments section of the post, a number of Bollywood fans have spoken highly about this ‘Bole Chudiyan’ parody. They have mentioned how perfect the video is, while also appreciating the efforts put in, by the makers. Most of the viewers have called it fascinating and have praised their costumes and lip-syncing method, which is quite spotless, even though it is a foreign language for them. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Read 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' Fame Kiran Zaveri Bhatia Roped In For 'Alone With Family'

Also read Do You Know Hrithik Roshan Designed His Own T-shirt Looks In 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'?

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Vina Fan)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.