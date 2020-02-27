Truck Blaring Bollywood Song Blocked By Locals In Bhopal, Crowd Asks To Honk Again | Watch

While most drivers are usually asked to not honk, a truck driver received bizarre requests from people in Bhopal who repeatedly asked him to blare the honk again. A video of the unusual incident has been doing rounds on the internet where a group of locals can be seen repeatedly shouting 'ek baar aur' (once again). As locals refused to move until their request is fulfilled, the truck driver blew the horn and it blared out Bollywood song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Horn wins over the crowd

As soon as the truck driver honks, the crowd rejoices and erupts in laughter and giggles. While the horn of the truck became a major hit among the locals, it has also won hearts on the internet soon after the video was uploaded. The video was shared by multiple Twitter users and several netizens retweeted it.

crazy people stopped this truck just to listen the horn pic.twitter.com/syF8fLKT07 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 25, 2020

Many netizens bombarded Twitter with hilarious replies and memes. One person commented: "Tough competition to Netflix for providing entertainment."

People in 1998 : there will be flying car in 2020.



Also people in 2020 : ek baar aur... — Right Arm Medium (@Leg_Cutter) February 26, 2020

Simple pleasures of life 😀 https://t.co/MadfteFFxt — 𝕁𝔸𝕀𝔻𝔼𝔼ℙ 𝕎𝔸𝕃𝕀𝔸 जयदीप वालिया 🇮🇳 (@jaideepwalia) February 27, 2020

Only positive video in my timeline. Thanks — Prateek Pant (@PantParadiser) February 26, 2020

That's the spirit of Bhopalis. Hamein bas maze lene hein chahe woh truck ho. — Joopak Rain ☔ (@joopakrain) February 26, 2020

😂😂😂😂

Fresh change as compared to the supremely common "tae nae nae nae nae" of the dhoom theme. Honestly, did not see that coming 😂😂😂😂😂 — Asian of Chaos (@AverageKachori) February 25, 2020

Raju tea stall seems to be famous now.😂 — समूह-राई 🗡️ (@Oye_lambu) February 25, 2020

n now even more crazies r waiting and wasting 30 secs over and over to listen that horn again and again — Admiral General Aladeen (@aldeen_no1) February 25, 2020

Dil khush kr diya bhai🙂 — Ketan (@Ketanj0shi) February 25, 2020

Read: Scott Cochran Leaving Alabama: Georgia Bulldogs Announce Veteran NFL Coach Signing

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Worth Almost Double Than LeBron James As Stars' Twitter Worth Emerges

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.