Truck Blaring Bollywood Song Blocked By Locals In Bhopal, Crowd Asks To Honk Again | Watch

What’s Viral

A truck with Bollywood music as its horn can be seen flocked by people on the road requesting the truck driver to keep honking in a viral video.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood

While most drivers are usually asked to not honk, a truck driver received bizarre requests from people in Bhopal who repeatedly asked him to blare the honk again. A video of the unusual incident has been doing rounds on the internet where a group of locals can be seen repeatedly shouting 'ek baar aur' (once again). As locals refused to move until their request is fulfilled, the truck driver blew the horn and it blared out Bollywood song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana

Horn wins over the crowd

As soon as the truck driver honks, the crowd rejoices and erupts in laughter and giggles. While the horn of the truck became a major hit among the locals, it has also won hearts on the internet soon after the video was uploaded. The video was shared by multiple Twitter users and several netizens retweeted it. 

Many netizens bombarded Twitter with hilarious replies and memes. One person commented: "Tough competition to Netflix for providing entertainment."

