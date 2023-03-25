Bomman And Bellie Applauded By IndiGo Team On Flight To Ooty; WATCH

Bomman and Bellie recently reunited with The Elephant Whisperers director-producer duo, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for a press event regarding the Oscar-winning documentary short film. On their flight back, the team in-charge made a formal announcement regarding the two being on board with them today after which Bomman and Bellie were showered with applause by passengers.

Bomman and Bellie being celebrated

A video posted on Twitter, captures the entire exchange that took place. The team member-in-charge said, "The award for the best documentary at the Oscars was given to a documentary called the Elephant Whisperers and we have the main team of that documentary on board with us so a huge round of applause for them. And please stand up, and let everybody see them. let everybody (feel) how lucky we are." Bomman and Bellie are then helped out of their seats as the pair turn to face the passengers with a humble namaste. As soon as the alight in the video, the pair is met with a big round of applause with many people even pulling their phones out to capture the moment. The team member in-charge further says, "Ok ladies and gentlemen what you need to know is that all the movies and everything that we see is (with) actors, but they are not actors, they are real people who have created their own little movie."

The Elephant Whisperers faced solid competition from 4 films in the running for an Academy Award under the category Best Documentary Short Film. It defeated the titles of Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate to lift the golden statuette. It also became the first-ever Indian backed production to win an Oscar, making history.

The Elephant Whisperers captures the bond between Bomman-Bellie and orphaned baby elephant, Raghu. The pair were also recently felicitated by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for their unwavering dedication to caring for elephants.